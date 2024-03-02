LFP Police promote officer Walker and welcome new officer Gouin

Saturday, March 2, 2024

LFP PD Chief Harden and Sgt. Walker
Photo courtesy LFP PD

During a recent City Council meeting in Lake Forest Park, Police Chief Harden introduced two members of the team. 

Judge Grant administers the oath of office to new police officer Gouin.
Photo courtesy LFP PD

Officer Gouin, our newest academy graduate, and Sergeant Walker, a dedicated officer who has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. 

Both officers were administered the oath by Judge Grant, with Officer Gouin officially joining the patrol ranks and Sergeant Walker assuming the new supervisory role of Sergeant.


Posted by DKH at 4:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  