LFP Police promote officer Walker and welcome new officer Gouin
Saturday, March 2, 2024
|LFP PD Chief Harden and Sgt. Walker
Photo courtesy LFP PD
During a recent City Council meeting in Lake Forest Park, Police Chief Harden introduced two members of the team.
|Judge Grant administers the oath of office to new police officer Gouin.
Photo courtesy LFP PD
Officer Gouin, our newest academy graduate, and Sergeant Walker, a dedicated officer who has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
Both officers were administered the oath by Judge Grant, with Officer Gouin officially joining the patrol ranks and Sergeant Walker assuming the new supervisory role of Sergeant.
