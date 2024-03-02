WSDOT installing new guardrails on NE 145th and 23 other locations
Saturday, March 2, 2024
|Safer guardrail. Photo courtesy WSDOT
A new project to improve 24 guardrails and barriers across King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties begins in mid-March.
We’re replacing materials along our guardrails and barriers at various spots along Interstates 5, 90 and 405, US 2 and State Routes 522 and 527, adding energy-absorbing equipment to improve safety during potential crashes.
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
We’ll also replace the attenuators at the southbound I-5 exits to James St and NE 71st St in Seattle, adding an accordion-like cushion from nearby concrete barriers to help reduce a vehicle’s force in the event of a crash.
This important WSDOT project will impact the NE 145th on ramp to southbound I-5, which will be closed overnight on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 (11pm - 5am). The work is expected to take only one night to complete.
You can find updated project schedules on our social media accounts and our real-time Travel Center Map.
