WSDOT installing new guardrails on NE 145th and 23 other locations

Safer guardrail. Photo courtesy WSDOT





A new project to improve 24 guardrails and barriers across King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties begins in mid-March.





We’re replacing materials along our guardrails and barriers at various spots along Interstates 5, 90 and 405, US 2 and State Routes 522 and 527, adding energy-absorbing equipment to improve safety during potential crashes.





Photo courtesy WSDOT The new materials placed alongside some of our busiest on- and off-ramps facing oncoming traffic are designed to crumple to better absorb energy in the event a vehicle hits them. The new materials placed alongside some of our busiest on- and off-ramps facing oncoming traffic are designed to crumple to better absorb energy in the event a vehicle hits them.







This important WSDOT project will impact the NE 145th on ramp to southbound I-5, which will be closed overnight on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 (11pm - 5am). The work is expected to take only one night to complete. We’ll also replace the attenuators at the southbound I-5 exits to James St and NE 71st St in Seattle, adding an accordion-like cushion from nearby concrete barriers to help reduce a vehicle’s force in the event of a crash.













It’s unrealistic to expect guardrails and barriers along our roads will never get hit, but we can help make them safer when crashes do happen.