Lake Forest Park Green Fair scheduled for March 30

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Save the Date – the LFP Green Fair is Back…on March 30!

All are welcome and invited to attend this free event! Local organizations and businesses will be there to answer your questions regarding composting, recycling, reducing waste, natural yard care, water conservation, environmentally safe products, and more!

The fair is hosted at Third Place Commons (top floor) from 10:00am to 2:00pm March 30, 2024. 

Bring your friends, neighbors, and family and come on down for some fun, learn something new, and take home some giveaways!


