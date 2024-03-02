New playground dedicated for First Lutheran Preschool of Richmond Beach

New playground dedicated at First Lutheran Preschool of Richmond Beach

First Lutheran Preschool of Richmond Beach is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its brand-new playground, made possible by the generous contributions of numerous donors and the success of various fundraisers. First Lutheran Preschool of Richmond Beach is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its brand-new playground, made possible by the generous contributions of numerous donors and the success of various fundraisers.





After nearly two decades of faithful service, the previous playground was due for an upgrade, and thanks to the collective efforts of our community, this vision has become a reality.









We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the donors who made this project possible, as well as the invaluable support from local Boy Scouts troop 325 and community members who volunteered their time and effort to assist with the installation of the old and new wood chips. Their commitment to enhancing the learning environment for our children is truly commendable.

As we look ahead, registration for the 2024-2025 school year at First Lutheran Preschool is now open. If you are interested in enrolling or scheduling a tour for your child and becoming part of our nurturing community,

The official dedication ceremony took place on Sunday, February 25, 2024 marking a significant milestone for our preschool. The joyous occasion continued as our eager preschoolers reveled in the opportunity to explore the new playground for the first time the following day.












