According to reporting in the Herald.net, King’s sophomore Kaleo Anderson earned a 1A girls first-team selection in last week's Hardwood Classics basketball tournament in Yakima.





She averaged 26.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, four steals and 2.3 assists over three games.





Her efforts helped advance the fourth-seeded Knights to the quarterfinals.





She was also in the running for the Herald's Athlete of the Week February 26 to March 3, 2024.