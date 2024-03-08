Camp United We Stand is relocating March 8-10, 2024





Camp United We Stand (CUWS) is a legally sanctioned homeless encampment that relies on local hosting sites to set up camp on their campus. The homeless encampment houses up to 35 adults, some of whom work outside the camp.





They are assured of returning to the same place night after night to lay their heads, to having food and drink, to having their basic human needs met.



The camp has garbage and recycling service, porta-potties, water access (for dishwashing and showers), and weekly laundry service by a team of volunteers.



Each resident is screened.

No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.

No weapons are permitted in the camp.

No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp.

The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced.

CUWS has a volunteer Board of Directors.

Due to city permitting regulations, the CUWS hosting site needs to relocate every 90-120 days. Their current hosting site is St Dunstan's Episcopal Church, Shoreline.





The camp has a new, portable, residential shower

A big shout out to the City of Kenmore which donated funds for the camp to build a residential shower for the tenants use! It is designed to be pulled/relocated on a flatbed to new locations, and includes hot water, changing area, and solar panels!!!





The shower can be moved with the camp from site to site

This new unit will be set up at their new Kenmore location in the coming weeks. What an amazing gift for the residents to have access to hot showers!!





The new kitchen can be moved on a flatbed truck as the camp moves to each hosting site

The camp also has a beautiful kitchen which is designed to be relocated as needed, thanks to the creative efforts of Sawhorse Revolution and a team of volunteers!





The portable kitchen includes a pantry for food storage

This structure is well built, offers electrical outlets, has ample shelving, storage, food prep space and areas to plug in refrigerators!




