Camp United We Stand is relocating March 8-10, 2024
Friday, March 8, 2024
|Camp UWS at their St. Dunstan's location
Between Friday March 8 and Sunday March 10, 2024, Camp United We Stand will relocate from their current location at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline 98133 to their new site at Northlake Lutheran Church, 6620 NE 185th St, Kenmore 98028.
Camp United We Stand (CUWS) is a legally sanctioned homeless encampment that relies on local hosting sites to set up camp on their campus. The homeless encampment houses up to 35 adults, some of whom work outside the camp.
They are assured of returning to the same place night after night to lay their heads, to having food and drink, to having their basic human needs met.
The camp has garbage and recycling service, porta-potties, water access (for dishwashing and showers), and weekly laundry service by a team of volunteers.
- Each resident is screened.
- No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.
- No weapons are permitted in the camp.
- No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp.
- The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced.
- CUWS has a volunteer Board of Directors.
If interested in more information in joining our efforts, visit our website
Due to city permitting regulations, the CUWS hosting site needs to relocate every 90-120 days. Their current hosting site is St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, Shoreline.
|The camp has a new, portable, residential shower
A big shout out to the City of Kenmore which donated funds for the camp to build a residential shower for the tenants use! It is designed to be pulled/relocated on a flatbed to new locations, and includes hot water, changing area, and solar panels!!!
|The shower can be moved with the camp from site to site
This new unit will be set up at their new Kenmore location in the coming weeks. What an amazing gift for the residents to have access to hot showers!!
|The new kitchen can be moved on a flatbed truck as the camp moves to each hosting site
The camp also has a beautiful kitchen which is designed to be relocated as needed, thanks to the creative efforts of Sawhorse Revolution and a team of volunteers!
|The portable kitchen includes a pantry for food storage
This structure is well built, offers electrical outlets, has ample shelving, storage, food prep space and areas to plug in refrigerators!
A huge thank you to both City of Kenmore and Sawhorse Revolution for their generous donation that will provide for the camp for years to come!
We are in need of VOLUNTEERS to help with the relocation efforts. If you can help with the upcoming move please sign up at this link:
We are also in need of volunteers to provide MEALS/FOOD DELIVERIES while the camp is without access to the kitchen during the move. There are also slots to sign up for ongoing meal deliveries – so check out all the meal needs listed on the below link
Thank you for your ongoing support for this organization. Having community support truly makes the campers lives much more enriched.
Contact Lisa McDonald for any further questions: lisa_mcd@comcast.net
