Wizards of the Coast donates 75 Dungeons & Dragons box sets to Washington State Library

Through a partnership between Wizards of the Coast and the Office of the Secretary of State, a donation of 75 Dungeons & Dragons Library Kits will ensure that every library system and institutional library in Washington can obtain a free gaming kit for patron use.









“I have always valued libraries as places of learning and community enrichment,” Secretary Hobbs said. “Dungeons & Dragons is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to come together in a role-playing setting to strategize and build relationships.”

Dungeons & Dragons is a tabletop game where players can immerse themselves in the world and character of their creation, problem-solve, collaborate with others, and direct the story themselves. Secretary Hobbs will deliver the program's first D&D kit March 21, 2024 to Yakima's Richard E. Ostrander West Valley Community Library as part of a scheduled community visit.





The Library Kits donated by Wizards of the Coast include the D&D Starter Set, ready-to-play character sheets, a demo adventure, organizer instructions, a learn-to-play guide for Dungeon Masters, and promotional materials including a library poster and flyers for players.









“D&D has been inspiring imaginations and friendships for 50 years," said Rawson, the Wizards of the Coast Senior Vice President of D&D and Role-Playing Games. "We're excited to support D&D play everywhere and hope this donation inspires more adventurers to join the party."

The Washington State Library and the Institute of Museum and Library Services will provide the kits free to public, tribal, and community college libraries that apply for a non-competitive “Tabletop Role-Playing Games For All” Applications are due Monday, April 1.





The Washington State Library and the Institute of Museum and Library Services will provide the kits free to public, tribal, and community college libraries that apply for a non-competitive "Tabletop Role-Playing Games For All" Mini-Grant and Innovation Grant program. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS has enchanted fans for 50 years with innovative gameplay, allowing friends and family to adventure in fantasy worlds together. The World's Greatest Roleplaying Game™ boasts more than 50 million fans to date who have enjoyed the franchise through video games, novels, comics, roleplaying games, and accessories. More free resources such as rules, maps, introductory adventures, and character creation tools for teachers, librarians, educators, and all fans can be found online at D&D Beyond.



Wizards of the Coast, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and Hasbro’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands.With headquarters in Renton, Washington and studios in Austin, Montreal, Raleigh and Renton; Wizards is dedicated to fostering world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit our company website and social channels (@Wizards on Twitter and LinkedIn).

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and Wizards of the Coast Head of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) Dan Rawson announced the donation Thursday. The games will be available to library systems statewide from the Washington State Library.