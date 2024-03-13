145th ramps to northbound I-5 closed overnight Thursday March 14, 2024
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
- Northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 145th St and northbound I-5 right lane between NE 145th St and NE 155th St will be closed. Detour route is in place for drivers (see map).
- Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic.
- Residents should expect construction noise from equipment such as an excavator, trucks and trailers, and various hand tools.
- If there are work delays, we will schedule additional closures.
- Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.
