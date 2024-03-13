145th ramps to northbound I-5 closed overnight Thursday March 14, 2024

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

On Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 11pm to 5am, Sound Transit will close the northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 145th St and the northbound I-5 right lane from NE 145th St to NE 155th St for barrier removal. 

This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
  • Northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 145th St and northbound I-5 right lane between NE 145th St and NE 155th St will be closed. Detour route is in place for drivers (see map).
  • Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic.
  • Residents should expect construction noise from equipment such as an excavator, trucks and trailers, and various hand tools.
  • If there are work delays, we will schedule additional closures.
  • Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details. 

