Ravenna Quintet Chamber Music for Piano and Strings performs March 17, 2024 in Shoreline

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church presents:
Ravenna Quintet
Chamber Music for Piano and Strings
Sunday, March 17, 2024 - 4pm
Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)
The March 17 program will feature:
- Piano Quintet in E♭ major, op. 44 by Robert Schumann
- Mvmt. 1 - Piano Quintet in D minor, Op. 89 by Gabriel Fauré
- Adagio - Divertimento in E♭ major, K. 563 by W.A. Mozart
Gabriel Fauré's Piano Quintet in D minor, Op. 89, takes us into a more reflective space. Written in 1905-1906, it's a departure from the intensity of the Romantic style. The first movement, with its melancholic piano melody, gives a sense of deep introspection. Fauré's unique harmonies and delicate interplay between instruments make this quintet a masterpiece of French chamber music.
W.A. Mozart's Divertimento in E♭ major, K. 563, is a classical masterpiece, and the Adagio movement is a shining example of Mozart's specific genius. It's a graceful and emotional piece, where the strings engage in elegant conversation. Mozart's simplicity, intricate counterpoint, and the overall balance of the ensemble make this Adagio unforgettable, leaving a lasting impression of beauty and poise.
Performers:
- Christine Chu, violin
- Leah Anderson, violin
- Nathan Hatch, viola
- Jonas Chen, cello
- Luke Raffanti, piano
Join us for a wonderful hour of chamber music at Richmond Beach Congregational Church!
Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop.
The Ravenna Quintet is a newly formed ensemble of local players Christine Chu, violin; Leah Anderson, violin; Nathan Hatch, viola; Jonas Chen, cello; and Luke Raffanti, piano. Between them, they have won multiple competitions, earned gold medals, played in hundreds of house concerts, benefits, weddings, memorials, and church services, and studied with the best of the best.
