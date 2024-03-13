Ravenna Quintet Chamber Music for Piano and Strings performs March 17, 2024 in Shoreline

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church presents:
Ravenna Quintet
Chamber Music for Piano and Strings
Sunday, March 17, 2024 - 4pm

Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)

The March 17 program will feature:
  • Piano Quintet in E♭ major, op. 44 by Robert Schumann
  • Mvmt. 1 - Piano Quintet in D minor, Op. 89 by Gabriel Fauré
  • Adagio - Divertimento in E♭ major, K. 563 by W.A. Mozart
Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet in E♭ major, Op. 44, stands as a pinnacle of Romantic chamber music. The first movement captivates with its expansive thematic development and emotional depth, seamlessly weaving together the voices of the piano and the strings. Schumann's innovative use of counterpoint and expressive melodies creates a rich tapestry of sound.

Gabriel Fauré's Piano Quintet in D minor, Op. 89, takes us into a more reflective space. Written in 1905-1906, it's a departure from the intensity of the Romantic style. The first movement, with its melancholic piano melody, gives a sense of deep introspection. Fauré's unique harmonies and delicate interplay between instruments make this quintet a masterpiece of French chamber music.

W.A. Mozart's Divertimento in E♭ major, K. 563, is a classical masterpiece, and the Adagio movement is a shining example of Mozart's specific genius. It's a graceful and emotional piece, where the strings engage in elegant conversation. Mozart's simplicity, intricate counterpoint, and the overall balance of the ensemble make this Adagio unforgettable, leaving a lasting impression of beauty and poise.

Performers:
  • Christine Chu, violin
  • Leah Anderson, violin
  • Nathan Hatch, viola
  • Jonas Chen, cello
  • Luke Raffanti, piano

Join us for a wonderful hour of chamber music at Richmond Beach Congregational Church!

Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop. 

The Ravenna Quintet is a newly formed ensemble of local players Christine Chu, violin; Leah Anderson, violin; Nathan Hatch, viola; Jonas Chen, cello; and Luke Raffanti, piano. Between them, they have won multiple competitions, earned gold medals, played in hundreds of house concerts, benefits, weddings, memorials, and church services, and studied with the best of the best.


Posted by DKH at 3:02 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  