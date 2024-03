Ravenna Quintet Chamber Music for Piano and Strings performs March 17, 2024 in Shoreline

Piano Quintet in E♭ major, op. 44 by Robert Schumann

The March 17 program will feature:, stands as a pinnacle of Romantic chamber music. The first movement captivates with its expansive thematic development and emotional depth, seamlessly weaving together the voices of the piano and the strings. Schumann's innovative use of counterpoint and expressive melodies creates a rich tapestry of sound., takes us into a more reflective space. Written in 1905-1906, it's a departure from the intensity of the Romantic style. The first movement, with its melancholic piano melody, gives a sense of deep introspection. Fauré's unique harmonies and delicate interplay between instruments make this quintet a masterpiece of French chamber music., is a classical masterpiece, and the Adagio movement is a shining example of Mozart's specific genius. It's a graceful and emotional piece, where the strings engage in elegant conversation. Mozart's simplicity, intricate counterpoint, and the overall balance of the ensemble make this Adagio unforgettable, leaving a lasting impression of beauty and poise.Performers:Join us for a wonderful hour of chamber music at Richmond Beach Congregational Church!Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church , this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop.Theis a newly formed ensemble of local players Christine Chu, violin; Leah Anderson, violin; Nathan Hatch, viola; Jonas Chen, cello; and Luke Raffanti, piano. Between them, they have won multiple competitions, earned gold medals, played in hundreds of house concerts, benefits, weddings, memorials, and church services, and studied with the best of the best.