Jobs: Shoreline Historical Museum - Collections Manager

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

The Shoreline Historical Museum is looking for a new team member. The Collections Manager position will be responsible for managing the Museum’s collections and collection practices.

Full-time – funded for 18 months with possibility of extension

Salary and Benefits: – $51,000 annual, up to $400 per month for health benefits, 10 days paid vacation, Federal holidays with comp day for those that fall on Mondays, 2 days personal leave (can be used incrementally), and 10 days sick leave per anum

Schedule – Tuesday through Saturday, with evening Board meetings and occasional events at various times

Click here for the full posting


