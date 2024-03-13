Jobs: Shoreline Historical Museum - Collections Manager

The Shoreline Historical Museum is looking for a new team member. The Collections Manager position will be responsible for managing the Museum’s collections and collection practices.









Full-time – funded for 18 months with possibility of extensionSalary and Benefits: – $51,000 annual, up to $400 per month for health benefits, 10 days paid vacation, Federal holidays with comp day for those that fall on Mondays, 2 days personal leave (can be used incrementally), and 10 days sick leave per anumSchedule – Tuesday through Saturday, with evening Board meetings and occasional events at various times