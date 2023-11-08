Veterans' Day Celebrations Thursday and Friday November 9-10, 2023

Celebrations honoring veterans will be held on Thursday at the Senior Activity Center, and Friday at Shoreline City Hall, Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park, and Acacia Memorial Park.





Thursday, November 9, 2023





Friday, November 10, 2023





Veterans Day at Shoreline City Hall

Photo by Doug Cerretti





The Shoreline Veterans Association and the City of Shoreline will celebrate Veterans Day at Shoreline City Hall, Friday November 10, 2023 at 2pm.









Veterans Day at Evergreen Washelli

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Photo by Steven H. Robinson