Veterans' Day Celebrations Thursday and Friday November 9-10, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Celebrations honoring veterans will be held on Thursday at the Senior Activity Center, and Friday at Shoreline City Hall, Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park, and Acacia Memorial Park.

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Table for the Fallen Soldier at 
Senior Center luncheon
VETERANS DAY LUNCHEON at Shoreline Senior Activity Center, Thursday November 9, 11:30am, Reservations required 206-365-1536 

The Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center invites you to a special Veterans Day Luncheon honoring all those who have served. Join us for lunch and a presentation. Free for Veterans and their families.



Friday, November 10, 2023

VETERANS DAY AT ACACIA MEMORIAL PARK IN LAKE FOREST PARK

Ceremony will be held at 11am at the Veterans section of the cemetery.


Friday, November 10, 2023

Veterans Day at Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Doug Cerretti
VETERANS DAY AT SHORELINE CITY HALL

The Shoreline Veterans Association and the City of Shoreline will celebrate Veterans Day at Shoreline City Hall, Friday November 10, 2023 at 2pm.


Veterans Day at Evergreen Washelli
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

VETERANS DAY SERVICE AT EVERGREEN WASHELLI MEMORIAL PARK

74th Annual Veterans Day Service 

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00am, veterans, their families and the public will gather for a Service of Remembrance at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 11111 Aurora Avenue N., on the grounds of Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park in Seattle.

10:00am – Flag placement at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Each of the white marble upright markers in the Veterans Section will receive a flag. Veterans and Scout groups, along with members of the community, will place the flags within about half an hour.

11:00am, the Service of Remembrance begins.

Evergreen Washelli is proud to hold the remains of several Medal of Honor Recipients. Please join us today in remembering them. We invite you to visit their graves, read their stories and see an image of the medals received. To assist in finding their location we’ve roped off the graves. Special markers have been placed at the grave, telling their story.

The public is encouraged to attend as we honor the military of the United States of America. Please join us in expressing our gratitude for those who dedicated themselves to safeguarding our liberty and for preserving our peace. We welcome family and friends of those who have served and continue to serve.


