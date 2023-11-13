The Sweet Smell of Life

Ethan Bryon of Natural Urban Forests assessing

Bryson came to begin the process of preparing the soil for the Miyawaki Urban Forest Planting Day Celebration to be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 starting at 10:00am at the Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. "Soil smells sweet when there is life," he said.





Over 100 community members of all ages will help plant and begin the life of our forest.

Vacant Field next to the Shoreline Historical Museum. 1/3 of it will be planted on the Dec. 9th Planting Day Celebration

The intended planting area next to the museum has a history of its own. At one time it was an area used by the Duwamish. Much later it was occupied by a chicken farm.

Today, it has been a vacant field for some time where the soil has degraded such that when I asked Bryson, "What does our soil smell like?" He said, "There is no scent."





““Soils rich in organic matter smell sweet and pleasant, while depleted soils don’t smell much at all. That’s because bacteria in soils survive by feeding on organic matter and some of them produce a substance responsible for that sweet smell, known as geosmin. If you can smell geosmin, you know you have a soil that is healthy and full of microscopic life and very likely, the bacteria which makes us feel good will be part of all that life.” (Gardenzine)

With the soil samples Bryson took, he will analyze what the soil needs. He will then bring in amendments to the soil that will allow it to have moisture, oxygen, organic matter, and minerals – things we all need to grow. This will create an environment where bacteria can begin to work its magic that will bring the museum soil back to life and provide a home for the Miyawaki Urban Forest to grow.

Miyawaki Forest Friend Volunteers talking with Ethan Bryson

Some say, that when soil is healthy, its scent can make you happy. I believe it!

If you are interested in Planting or Volunteering at the Museum, contact us. More information on Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Funding for the Shoreline Historical Museum's Miyawaki Urban Forest is provided by the SUGi Project. Natural Urban Forests





Funding for the Shoreline Historical Museum’s Miyawaki Urban Forest is provided by the SUGi Project.

Ethan Bryson, founder of Natural Urban Forests, dug into the soil at the Shoreline Historical Museum and grabbed a handful of earth and smelled it.