Reserve your heat and serve Thanksgiving meal from Town and Country Market

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Thanksgiving Dinner from Town and Country Market

Save time and lock in your favorite Thanksgiving meats, sides and desserts from Town and Country Market now before the rush begins. 

Turkey, duck, bone-in and boneless ham, delicious sides and decadent desserts — everything you need to create the perfect holiday spread. 

Complete heat and serve meals available. Vegan and organic options, too.

Pre-ordering ends Tuesday, November 21, 2023 (or until we run out.)

Reserve Now!

Town and Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133


