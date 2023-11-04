New group show at Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds opens Saturday, November 11, 2023
Saturday, November 4, 2023
|Poster art by Andy Eccleshall
Gallery Exhibit at Graphite Arts Center
Narrative: The Art of Storytelling
Opening Night Artists Reception
Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 7 - 8.30pm
Exhibit open to the public
Saturdays, November 11 - January 6, 12 - 4pm
Graphite Arts Center in downtown Edmonds is a true creative space. At the heart of this vibrant facility is a community of professional, working artists who rent private studios at Graphite as their places to create. These artist studios are active places where the Graphite Studio Artists work and create.
The Graphite Studio Artists share new works in the upcoming group show, Narrative: The Art of Storytelling. Featured works will highlight the power of visual art to tell the stories of our past and present.
Artists in the show include:
- Sarah Crumb
- Andy Eccleshall - known in Shoreline for his murals
- Tracy Felix
- Johanne Friedrichs
- Mike O’Day
- Mary Olsen
- Julie Perrine
- Amy Pleasant
- Bill Whitbeck
- Rainny Zhao
Some works are reminders, some works are interpretations and some works are illustrations of things either real or unreal.
Visitors to the show will enjoy the stories revealed in the artworks as told by the artists, as well as create their own personal narratives for the works through their individual experiences with the art.
|Ceramic artist Mike O'Day
Moved by the lyrics of a song, ceramic artist Mike O’Day says:
The visual of smoke from the burning house developing into a cloud for the angel to perch upon was the inspiration for this sculpture.
The public is invited to the opening night artists reception on November 11. Visitors will have a chance to see the new exhibit, meet the artists, enjoy a bite to eat and hear live music by The Bill Witbeck Jazz Band. Exhibit runs through January 6, 2024.
Artist Amy Pleasant talk on December 6
In conjunction with Narrative: The Art of Storytelling, featured artist Amy Pleasant will give a talk on December 6, 2023 from 7-8.30pm.
In conjunction with Narrative: The Art of Storytelling, featured artist Amy Pleasant will give a talk on December 6, 2023 from 7-8.30pm.
“Family Album” by Pleasant will discuss how the notion of family develops in visual narratives. Artist talk is free and open to the public. Suggested donation $10.
Narrative: The Art of Storytelling
November 11 - January 6, 2023
The Gallery at Graphite at Graphite Arts Center
Open Saturdays, 12-4pm - Open daily 4-9pm through Charcoal Restaurant
Art Walk Edmonds, November 18 and December 21, 5-8pm
Narrative: The Art of Storytelling
November 11 - January 6, 2023
The Gallery at Graphite at Graphite Arts Center
Open Saturdays, 12-4pm - Open daily 4-9pm through Charcoal Restaurant
Art Walk Edmonds, November 18 and December 21, 5-8pm
The Gallery at Graphite is located within Graphite Arts Center, Edmonds' newest facility dedicated to the arts. Graphite includes The Gallery at Graphite; ten artist studios; an art book library; classroom space, and more.
Graphite is also home to the non-profit Art Start Northwest which was founded in 2015 by Mary Olsen and Tracy Felix to champion the creative process and to make art accessible to all who seek to learn and create.
Graphite and Charcoal restaurant are both located at 202 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020
Graphite is also home to the non-profit Art Start Northwest which was founded in 2015 by Mary Olsen and Tracy Felix to champion the creative process and to make art accessible to all who seek to learn and create.
Graphite and Charcoal restaurant are both located at 202 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020
0 comments:
Post a Comment