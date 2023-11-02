Holidays can be tough
Thursday, November 2, 2023
If you need to talk about it, we're here to listen. Saint Dunstan's is once again holding a 3 Practice circle discussion. You can learn more about the 3 Practices by watching this video. Click Here. Or going to their website. Click Here.
You can RSVP on Eventbrite by clicking here or Facebook by clicking here.
This time we are doing a supportive conversation about how some people find the holidays to be very difficult. Everyone will be welcome to come to share, ask questions and be "Curious to know" about their struggles, and others.This conversation is open to everyone, no matter where you are on your Spiritual Journey or where you are headed in it. If you feel this would benefit you, we would be honored for you to join us!
