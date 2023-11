Election results Day 5 update 11-14-2023

Shoreline has 39,313 Registered Voters. 13,217 ballots have been counted to date which is 34%

Shoreline Council Pos 4:

Doris McConnell, incumbent 5,638 votes

Annette Ademasu, challenger 6,967 votes

Lake Forest Park has 10,352 registered voters. 4909 ballots have been counted so far, which is 47%.







Tom French, former Deputy Mayor 3,132

Jeff Johnson, current Mayor 1,673 Mayor:

Council Pos 6:





For this open seat, Goode has been ahead from the beginning

Paula Goode 2,507

Stephanie Angelis 2,228



Kenmore city council - 15,656 registered voters. 6,241 ballots have been counted - 40%





Pos 1:

√ Incumbent Melanie O'Cain 3,616

challenger Kara Macias 2,469 Pos 3: In the only open seat

√ Valerie Sasson 3,370

Josh Kurchinka 2,675 Pos 5: A 60 vote lead for the challenger

challenger Jon Culver 3,062

long-time incumbent and former mayor David Baker 3,002 Pos 7: The challenger still leads

Challenger Nathan Loutsis 3,142

incumbent Corina Phfeil 2,892