Come Dancing! Free Dance Lesson at Third Place Commons this Saturday, November 18, 2023
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Did you know that Third Place Commons has great live music and an open dance floor every Friday and Saturday night? From big bands and swing to blues and rock to country and even a little disco, there’s always something fun onstage at Third Place Commons.
And if you’d like to join in the dancing, but feel a little intimidated, now is your chance to jump in.
Head to Third Place Commons this coming Saturday, November 18, 2023 for a fun, free community dance lesson! Learn a new step or two with dance instructors Margot Richardson and Mark Wilson, then spend the evening practicing what you've learned with irresistible jazz and swing from the Mach One orchestra.
The lessons start at 5:30pm, leaving you just enough time to grab a bite before the music starts at 7pm. No partner required. So come dancing this Saturday night, and mark your calendar for another fun, free lesson on December 9th ahead of a performance by Boogie Boulevard!
This project is supported, in part, by a grant from 4Culture/ King County Lodging Tax.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons fosters real community in real space through hundreds of free events each year. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
