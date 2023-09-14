CANCELLED: LAHAINA FUNDRAISER LUAU FOR MAUI - but LFP Police are still collecting donated goods

CANCELLED

Not enough people signed up, so the dancers have cancelled this event.

They may try again in the spring





LAHAINA FUNDRAISER LUAU

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Senior Activity Center

18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Please join us for an evening of culture and entertainment, as we partner with Hokulanis Hula Studio to raise funds for our family and friends who lost all in the tragic Lahaina, Maui fire.



The evening will consist of a traditional Luau feast followed by 40 dancers, all performing authentic dances, complete with Pacific Island attire. Please join us for an evening of culture and entertainment, as we partner with Hokulanis Hula Studio to raise funds for our family and friends who lost all in the tragic Lahaina, Maui fire.





DONATE GOODS FOR MAUI





LFP Police Department will continue to collect clothing, cleaning supplies, toiletries (see flyer) until September 20, 2023. They report that they have had a great response to their first appeal.











