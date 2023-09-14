CANCELLED: LAHAINA FUNDRAISER LUAU FOR MAUI - but LFP Police are still collecting donated goods

Thursday, September 14, 2023

CANCELLED
Not enough people signed up, so the dancers have cancelled this event.
They may try again in the spring 

LAHAINA FUNDRAISER LUAU
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Please join us for an evening of culture and entertainment, as we partner with Hokulanis Hula Studio to raise funds for our family and friends who lost all in the tragic Lahaina, Maui fire.

The evening will consist of a traditional Luau feast followed by 40 dancers, all performing authentic dances, complete with Pacific Island attire. 

DONATE GOODS FOR MAUI

LFP Police Department will continue to collect clothing, cleaning supplies, toiletries (see flyer) until September 20, 2023. They report that they have had a great response to their first appeal.


 

Posted by DKH at 11:37 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  