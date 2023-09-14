League of Woman Voters Seattle King County is Sponsoring a free civics educational program

CIVICS AND YOU! Learn All the Basics - Know Your Power!

Come! Join your neighbors for a free community civics event happening this September and October!

Hear Inglemoor teacher, Alexandra Baker*, talk about voting, past and present.

This is a three-part series, and you are welcome to come to one, two or all three sessions.

Learn about the history of your vote— from the start of the nation through the ongoing fight against voter suppression.

Learn about voter turnout. Why people vote/don’t vote.

Learn about a nonpartisan, issue-agnostic process for selecting candidates whose values and priorities support your own.





All three sessions will be held at Kenmore City Hall Location: 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028 Time: 6:30pm - 8:00pm



This community event is sponsored by League of Women Voters Seattle King County (LWVSKC). LWVSKC members will be at each session offering voter registration/change of address services and King County Elections may be there as well to answer your questions.





Then stay tuned for candidate forums led by area high school students coming later in October!





Elections are coming soon! Be informed! Be a Voter!





*Alexandra Baker is a social studies teacher at Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Bothell resident, and LWVSKC member. As a Civics teacher for over 10 years, she has worked with hundreds of young adults to build their power in our democracy, partnering with their electeds to foster our representative democracy.





