2022 Park Bond Groundbreaking Ceremony Monday September 18, 2023
Friday, September 15, 2023
|Brugger's Bog architect's conception design
Help the city of Shoreline kick-off construction of the 2022 Park Bond projects at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 5:30 to 6:30pm (speakers begin at 5:40pm)
Richmond Highlands Park, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
In February 2022, the Shoreline community passed a new park bond measure, that, among other improvements within the City, includes improvements to eight of the City's parks:
- Brugger's Bog,
- Briarcrest,
- Hillwood,
- Richmond Highlands,
- James Keough,
- Ridgecrest,
- Shoreview Parks
- Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Construction will begin this fall at Kruckeberg, Shoreview, and Ridgecrest. The city anticipates substantially completing all park improvements by December 2024.
More information can be found at shorelinewa.gov/parkbond
