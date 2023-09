2022 Park Bond Groundbreaking Ceremony Monday September 18, 2023

Brugger's Bog architect's conception design

Help the city of Shoreline kick-off construction of the 2022 Park Bond projects at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 5:30 to 6:30pm (speakers begin at 5:40pm)

Richmond Highlands Park, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133



In February 2022, the Shoreline community passed a new park bond measure, that, among other improvements within the City, includes improvements to eight of the City's parks:

Brugger's Bog, Briarcrest, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, James Keough, Ridgecrest, Shoreview Parks Kruckeberg Botanic Garden All will all receive capital improvements.