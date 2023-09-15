2022 Park Bond Groundbreaking Ceremony Monday September 18, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023

Brugger's Bog architect's conception design

Help the city of Shoreline kick-off construction of the 2022 Park Bond projects at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 5:30 to 6:30pm (speakers begin at 5:40pm)

Richmond Highlands Park, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

In February 2022, the Shoreline community passed a new park bond measure, that, among other improvements within the City, includes improvements to eight of the City's parks:
  1. Brugger's Bog, 
  2. Briarcrest, 
  3. Hillwood, 
  4. Richmond Highlands, 
  5. James Keough, 
  6. Ridgecrest, 
  7. Shoreview Parks
  8. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden 
All will all receive capital improvements. 

Construction will begin this fall at Kruckeberg, Shoreview, and Ridgecrest. The city anticipates substantially completing all park improvements by December 2024.

More information can be found at shorelinewa.gov/parkbond


Posted by DKH at 12:05 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  