Tickets on sale now for the 6x6NW art show - 150 artists and 1,000 works of art
Friday, September 15, 2023
6x6NW is back for 2023 with 150+ artists and ~1,000 works of art! Tickets for this annual art party are on sale now for just $10.
Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of creativity at ShoreLake Arts' 2023 6x6NW Art Exhibit and Sale on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
This one-of-a-kind event features nearly 1,000 works, each 6" x 6", and each just $36. Created by 150+ artists of all ages -- and at all stages in their careers -- works at the 2023 6x6NW inspire, delight, and might be your new favorite finds.
This year's event will have some nibbles and noshes - including cupcakes from Pacific Northwest Catering Co, the Save n Sip cash bar, sponsored by Suzan Shayler of Edward Jones Investments CFP, and loads and loads of art. All ages are welcome!
So, whether you're an art lover or just looking for a fun afternoon with your friends and neighbors, join us at the 6x6NW Art Exhibit and Sale. Grab your tickets now and take pART in art.
6x6NW Art Exhibit and Sale
Saturday, September 30, 2023
4:00 - 7:00 pm
The PUB at Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle WA 98133
Tickets $10 - *admission is free after 6:00 pm
Jack Malek, Windermere Real Estate is the lead sponsor again this year and Shoreline Community College is hosting the event. All ages are welcome!
