Brick wall appointments at Sno-Isle Genealogical Society on September 23, 2023
Friday, September 15, 2023
|Sno-Isle Research Library in Lynnwood
To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.
Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free 40 minute session is an "in person" appointment. If the 4 sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.
0 comments:
Post a Comment