LFP Police department collecting goods for Maui Fire Emergency Relief effort
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Forest Park Police Department, located on the upper level of City Hall at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, in Town Center from 8 - 5pm Monday through Friday.
Since City Hall opens at 9am, please use the after-hours drop-off process if arriving between 8 - 9am. For after-hours drop-off or further information, please contact Officer Brandon Carlsrud, 206-364-8216, ext. 569, or by email.
Items needed:
- clean clothing for all ages, shoes, slippers, sandals, flip-flops,
- first aid kits, Advil, Aleve, aspirin, Tylenol,
- infant supplies, baby formula, diapers, wipes,
- toiletries, shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss,
- blankets, canvas tarps, camping tents,
- trash receptacle bags, cleaning supplies,
- flashlights, lanterns, batteries, chargers,
- non-perishable shelf-stable food,
- baby and kids’ books and toys, school supplies,
- pet food and supplies.
