Block party Saturday at Shoreline Covenant Church on 185th

Sunday, September 3, 2023


BLOCK PARTY THIS SATURDAY, 11am-2pm!

Everyone is welcome to stop by for free food, music, crafts for kids, a bounce house, and more. 

Kona Ice (11-12:30pm) and Kool Kidz Ice Cream (12-1pm) trucks will also be on site! 

Come celebrate the last little bit of summer and say hello to fall.

Shoreline Covenant Church
1330 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133 (corner of 185th and Ashworth, near the 7-11)



