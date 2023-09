Block party Saturday at Shoreline Covenant Church on 185th

BLOCK PARTY THIS SATURDAY, 11am-2pm! BLOCK PARTY THIS SATURDAY, 11am-2pm!





Kona Ice (11-12:30pm) and Kool Kidz Ice Cream (12-1pm) trucks will also be on site!









Shoreline Covenant Church

(corner of 185th and Ashworth, near the 7-11)







Come celebrate the last little bit of summer and say hello to fall.Shoreline Covenant Church 1330 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133 (corner of 185th and Ashworth, near the 7-11)

Everyone is welcome to stop by for free food, music, crafts for kids, a bounce house, and more.