Block party Saturday at Shoreline Covenant Church on 185th
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Everyone is welcome to stop by for free food, music, crafts for kids, a bounce house, and more.
Kona Ice (11-12:30pm) and Kool Kidz Ice Cream (12-1pm) trucks will also be on site!
Come celebrate the last little bit of summer and say hello to fall.
Shoreline Covenant Church
1330 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133 (corner of 185th and Ashworth, near the 7-11)
