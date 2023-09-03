Call before you dig
Sunday, September 3, 2023
|Gas leak on 1st NE
Photo by Wes Brandon
Shoreline fire responded to a gas leak on 1st NE near the Shoreline Center after a backhoe fractured a residential gas line. PSE arrived on scene promptly and secured the fractured line.
This area is in the high density zoning for the 185th station area, so it may have been a developer in charge of the project,
However, if individual property owners with rented backhoes are doing the digging, dialing 811 "Call before you dig" will get you to the Washington Utility Notification Center to help you locate your buried utility lines.
The 811 number is staffed 24/7.
