The Royal Unicorn reopens under new ownership

Monday, August 7, 2023

The Royal Unicorn Family

A few weeks ago the Royal Unicorn, located in Richmond Beach, recently reopened under new management and ownership! 

As of July 2023, everything is new including new family, new menu, and new bar!

Originally from Whidbey Island, the new owners decided to move out into greater Seattle and open our very first business, the Royal Unicorn. 

We are a family of five hoping to bring everlasting Chinese-food into the area. The head chef has 30+ years of experience and is excited to share his recipes into the world. 

We are happy to announce that our bar will finally be open on August 18, 2023 with new specialty cocktails and full bar!! 

Karaoke is still TBA.

615 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline WA 98177
206-629-4538
11am to 9pm
Closed on Wednesdays


Posted by DKH at 12:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  