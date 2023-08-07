Rep. Jayapal: New law expands VA healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances

If you’re a veteran or survivor, visit http://va.gov/pact or call 1-800-MYVA411, to see if you're eligible. 

If you submit an application by August 9, 2023, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. 

This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

This page will help answer your questions about what the PACT Act means for you or your loved ones. 


