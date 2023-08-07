Seattle Tattoo Expo August 18-20, 2023 at Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall - 250 tattoo artists, burlesque, vendors, music

Get inked, see the beautiful artwork of over 250 artists, and take in all that is Seattle tattoo culture and history at Seattle Tattoo Expo. Hosted by Seattle’s internationally recognized shop Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to the leading artists in tattooing both locally and from around the world.





The Seattle Tattoo Expo was created with the primary goal of showcasing new talent, welcoming existing fan favorite artists, and providing enthusiasts with a gathering place to share their love for this historical art form.





Over the years, the Expo has exposed Seattleites to hundreds of artists from around the world and thousands of people have come out to soak it all up since its first iteration.





Gain access to the very best tattoo artists from around the world right in your own backyard for one weekend only. Seattle Tattoo Expo is August 18-20, 2023 - tickets are on sale now at SeattleTattooExpo.com





Burlesque performers at outdoor stage

Photo by Courtney Martin What else? What else?

Vendor gallery featuring tattoo supplies, jewelry, handcrafted art, vintage goods

Live music on the Seattle Center campus - Future Tense, and local band La Fonda,

New to this year - Burlesque Karaoke hosted by Ruby Mimosa

A complete look at the many artists booked with Seattle Tattoo Expo HERE

Food and beverage from Dumpling Tzar, Monster Dogs, Badger Coffee, Kottu

Whether you're searching for an artist or looking to get tattooed, the Seattle Tattoo Expo offers enthusiasts a gathering place to share their love for this enduring art form.