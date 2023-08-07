A free book a month for every Washington child from birth to age five from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

On August 15, 2023 legendary icon, musician, and philanthropist Dolly Parton will visit Washington State to celebrate achieving statewide coverage of the Imagination Library.





All Washington children from birth to age five can now register to receive one book every month, for free, from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

August 15 will also be signified by a proclamation from Governor Jay Inslee and Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck as “Imagination Library of Washington Day.”



Governor Inslee expressed, “We welcome the great Dolly Parton to celebrate our statewide program and promote registration for our youngest learners into the Imagination Library. "It is important to get high quality books to children from a young age and ensure that their families, and their unique races, ethnicities and identities are well-represented among the selection of books.”

Hosted by the Imagination Library of Washington, the celebratory event will feature a fireside chat with Dolly Parton, a small performance, and recognition of champions from across the state who are making Dolly’s dream possible for Washington’s earliest learners.



This invite-only event will be broadcasted and streamed live on TVW (



Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Washington was established in June 2022 by legislative direction, sponsored through a partnership with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), and administered by United Ways of the Pacific Northwest.





The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month in the mail to enrolled children from birth to age five – at no cost to families in all 39 Washington counties.





Currently, more than 65,000 children in Washington are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and in total, more than 1.6 million books have been gifted to children across the state. Prior to state commitment, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was only available in a handful of Washington regions.



