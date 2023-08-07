School supply donation drive for Hopelink Kenmore Place families
Monday, August 7, 2023
This year’s drive lasts from now until August 20, 2023. Hopelink has given Redeemer the list of items needed.
- Go to bit.ly/COR-HKPdonations to donate items from this list or to donate money.
- To donate items, choose them from the online catalog. It works as an online store because it uses store software.
- Once you’ve selected your donations, go to your favorite store to buy them, and bring them to Redeemer. at 6210 NE 181st St in Kenmore, Washington
- Deliver them to the main doors at Redeemer on Sunday mornings from now through August 20, 2023.
- Do not deliver your donations during the week, as there are times when no one can receive your donations.
- Do not bring your donations to the parish hall on the lower level.
Redeemer accepts money donations for this drive, too. Things always happen that cannot go into the plans, like new residents. From bit.ly/COR-HKPdonations, use the link to donate money earmarked for the school supply drive. Any extra funds received will go to Redeemer’s other outreach efforts with Kenmore Place.
If you have any questions, Susan Switzer and Jillian Gerke are spearheading the school supply drive this year. In addition to talking to them on Sunday mornings, you can send a message to hkpschoolsupplies@redeemer-kenmore.org.
Because people give to this school supply drive, a child facing housing insecurity will have pencils when school starts.
Hopelink is a nonprofit organization working to end poverty in our community. Each year we help more than 64,000 people through programs that provide stability and the skills and knowledge needed to exit poverty.
Hopelink provides a network of critical social services through a number of different programs—including housing, transportation, family development, financial assistance, employment programs, adult education, financial literacy training, and five food banks.
For families experiencing homelessness, transitional and long-term housing as well as emergency family shelter may be available through Hopelink.
Church of the Redeemer is at 6210 NE 181st St in Kenmore, Washington. We are a short distance north of Bothell Way, near the Burke-Gilman Trail. The entrance looks like a gravel driveway. The campus is larger on the inside than it is on the outside. And we managed to hide a large building on the side of a hill that is not easily seen from the street.
The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
