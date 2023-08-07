Only 118 property owners have taken advantage of the free Trees for Rail program
Monday, August 7, 2023
Trees For Rail is celebrating its third and final year helping Shoreline residents plant native trees.
Since 2021, only 118 properties have participated in the program.
The collaboration between Sound Transit, the City of Shoreline, and King Conservation District (KCD) works to re-green the Lynnwood Link light rail corridor with native trees and shrubs as it passes through the City of Shoreline.
KCD staff will be at Celebrate Shoreline August 19, 2023 to share information about the program and the importance of our urban tree canopy.
For more information, and to determine if your property qualifies, visit kingcd.org/TreesForRail.
This program is different from and in addition to the Free Trees for Shoreline program.
