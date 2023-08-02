Shorewood alums contest school board decision to change school mascot
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
"The vote was a hasty response to Washington State legislature HB 1356 banning the inappropriate use of Native American images as school mascots.
"The legislation clearly allows the appropriate use of Native American mascots and encourages school districts and schools to work together and learn from local Native tribes – just as Shorewood High School did when the Thunderbird was originally chosen as Shorewood’s mascot."
So begins a Change.org petition posted by Shorewood alum Anna Deliganis.
Her stated goal is to let the Shoreline School Board know that you "disagree with their decision and want them to thoughtfully and honestly engage with local Native American tribes, Shorewood students, alumni, and the broader Shorewood community."
She hopes to get enough signatures to get the school board to reconsider their decision. "Sign this petition and please pass it on to other Shorewood alumni and community members so we can send the message to the school board that we want the Thunderbird and want to work with and honor our local Indigenous American tribes."
