Shorewood alums contest school board decision to change school mascot





"On October 5 2021, the Shoreline School Board voted over zoom, with little community input, to remove the Shorewood Thunderbird mascot.





"The vote was a hasty response to Washington State legislature HB 1356 banning the inappropriate use of Native American images as school mascots.





"The legislation clearly allows the appropriate use of Native American mascots and encourages school districts and schools to work together and learn from local Native tribes – just as Shorewood High School did when the Thunderbird was originally chosen as Shorewood’s mascot."



