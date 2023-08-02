Election night returns

Photo courtesy King County Elections By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





In the first night of ballot counting for the August primary, the leader for the open Lake Forest Park council position No. 6 is Paula Goode with 1,161 votes.





For the second spot on the November ballot, Stephanie Angelis currently leads Dustin Shaffer, 532 to 480.





The Shoreline School Board race was made more interesting when Zack Stallings withdrew from the race and threw his support to Hazim Ghanim. His announcement came after ballots were already being cast.





Sylvia Gil came out on top in the initial count with 5,103 votes. Ghanim has 2,084 and Stallings 1,987. Gil and Ghanim will face each other in November.





King County Proposition 1: Renew the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy is headed for passage with a 2:1 approval rating.





Ballots on hand continue to be counted, with new results released every weekday. New ballots that were mailed in will continue to be counted as long as they are postmarked by August 1.





The election will be certified on August 15, 2023.







