Bands, Beer and Ticket Bundles for 2023 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

Wednesday, August 2, 2023


Bands, Beer and Ticket Bundles
2023 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
August 3, 4, and 5
Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park

ShoreLake Arts' Battle of the Bands is this Thursday- Saturday!


Ticket options include 1-day, 3-day, and special packages including a limited edition, collectible glass (complete with a beverage).

Buy Tickets - Ticket prices range from $9- $35

Where: Lake Forest Park's Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Boulevard Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155

When:
  • Semi-final Pool #1 | Thursday, August 3
  • Semi-final Pool #2 | Friday, August 4
  • Finals | Saturday, August 5
Battles start at 6.30 pm
Doors open at 5:30

We can’t wait for you to discover your new favorite band!

Want to see the shows for free? Sign up to volunteer - we still have spaces open.

Food and Drink:
We will have a beer and wine garden (over 21) and food trucks throughout the Battles

Thanks to Shoreline's Monka Brewing Co. for providing us with their excellent craft brews! And, a round of applause for Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate for sponsoring the Shorelake 2023 Battle of the Bands!

Meet the 2023 Bands

Buy Tickets


