Bands, Beer and Ticket Bundles for 2023 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

Bands, Beer and Ticket Bundles Bands, Beer and Ticket Bundles

2023 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

August 3, 4, and 5









Semi-final Pool #1 | Thursday, August 3

Semi-final Pool #2 | Friday, August 4

Finals | Saturday, August 5

Ticket options include 1-day, 3-day, and special packages including a limited edition, collectible glass (complete with a beverage). Buy Tickets - Ticket prices range from $9- $35: Lake Forest Park's Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Boulevard Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155Battles start at 6.30 pmDoors open at 5:30We can’t wait for you to discover your new favorite band!Sign up to volunteer - we still have spaces open.We will have a beer and wine garden (over 21) and food trucks throughout the BattlesThanks to Shoreline's Monka Brewing Co. for providing us with their excellent craft brews! And, a round of applause for Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate for sponsoring the Shorelake 2023 Battle of the Bands!