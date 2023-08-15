Richmond Beach Blanket BINGO

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Richmond Beach Blanket BINGO
Sunday August 20, 2023 - 4 - 6pm

Richmond Beach Blanket Bingo, sponsored by Christie Quigley of Windermere Real Estate - returns on Sunday, August 20th from 4-6pm at Richmond Beach Community Park, 2201 NW 197th St, Shoreline WA 98177.

$1 buys you 10 rounds of BINGO, and blotters are $2. There will be a local dessert food truck, music, Richmond Beach gear for sale, and our signature giant 3-person slingshot, launching Beanie Babies to the kids inbetween games.

Invite your friends and family, grab your picnic dinner gear, and join us for another outstanding evening of prizes, music, desserts, and FUN - we can’t wait to see you there!


