Proposed bus routes to light rail stations - take the survey by August 27, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Lynnwood Link light rail stations will open in Shoreline in 2024. So - how are you going to get to the stations?

King County Metro and Sound Transit want to hear your feedback about proposed service and routes. They made changes based on our feedback to the first plan.  

Help finalize the bus routes by taking this survey by August 27.

Shoreline / Lake Forest Park / Kenmore / Woodway will have access to three local stations: 148th, 185th, and Mountlake Terrace. Parking garages are being built at each location, but bus will be more relieable and certainly cheaper than paying for parking. 

As Link light rail extends to Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Link Connections mobility project will address changing transit needs and improve mobility options for communities in northwest King County and southwest Snohomish County. 

Metro is working with Sound Transit and Community Transit, among other partners, to coordinate bus routes based on feedback from communities.

Visit  Lynnwood Link Connections  to learn more about the potential bus route changes, take the  survey and register for an upcoming online open house.

Translated survey is available in the following languages:  ኣማርኛ | 简体中文 | 繁體字 | 日本語 | 한국어 | Русский | Soomaali | Español | Tagalog | Tiếng Việt  


