Proposed bus routes to light rail stations - take the survey by August 27, 2023

View a larger version of the map here



Lynnwood Link light rail stations will open in Shoreline in 2024. So - how are you going to get to the stations?





King County Metro and Sound Transit want to hear your feedback about proposed service and routes. They made changes based on our feedback to the first plan.





Help finalize the bus routes by taking this survey by August 27.





Shoreline / Lake Forest Park / Kenmore / Woodway will have access to three local stations: 148th, 185th, and Mountlake Terrace. Parking garages are being built at each location, but bus will be more relieable and certainly cheaper than paying for parking.









As Link light rail extends to Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Link Connections mobility project will address changing transit needs and improve mobility options for communities in northwest King County and southwest Snohomish County.