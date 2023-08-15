Car lands in trees by Kenmore condo building

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

"It sounded like a bomb going off"
Photo by Deb Thompson

Neighbors at the Parkside Condos in Kenmore notify police on a regular basis about the constant speeding on 73rd Ave NE by their building. 73rd is an active neighborhood with many bicyclists, people walking dogs, and children that live in and frequent the area.

Unfortunately, some of their neighbors enjoy speeding on 73rd with vehicles altered to make extra 'racing' noise. 

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, approximately 9:30pm, one of those drivers lost control of her car and went off the road, into the trees by the condos. 

"It sounded like a bomb going off," said resident Deb Thompson, who was home at the time.

The driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended and cuffed by the Kenmore police. 



