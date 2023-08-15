Beat the Heat Thursday - help pull cattails from Echo Lake
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Volunteer with the ELNA neighborhood to pull invasive cattails that are choking the swimming beach at Echo Lake Park, 19901 Ashworth Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
This Thursday August 17, 2023 from 4 to 6pm.
Marla Tullio, project leader, reports that the cattails are very easy to pull. "Just reach into the water, grab a handful and pull them out." They come easily out of the soft peat on the lake bed.
Five volunteers filled 12 bins in a couple of hours at the last work party.
They would like to have some company, though. Everyone is welcome. "One Scout troop could probably clear the entire lake!"
0 comments:
Post a Comment