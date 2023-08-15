Beat the Heat Thursday - help pull cattails from Echo Lake

Photo by Claudia Meadows

What better way to beat the heat than to wade in a nice, cool lake?









This Thursday August 17, 2023 from 4 to 6pm.





Marla Tullio, project leader, reports that the cattails are very easy to pull. "Just reach into the water, grab a handful and pull them out." They come easily out of the soft peat on the lake bed.





Five volunteers filled 12 bins in a couple of hours at the last work party.





They would like to have some company, though. Everyone is welcome. "One Scout troop could probably clear the entire lake!"







