Back to school things to do: make sure vaccines are up to date
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
A lot of things lapsed during the Covid pandemic, including childhood vaccinations.
Now is a great time to catch up and protect your family.
Visit the CDC site for a full schedule of child and adolescent immunization recommendations.
Consult with your health care provider about how many vaccines to get at one time and what costs may be involved.
Free and low cost vaccines are available locally at ICHS Shoreline and CHC Edmonds.
Phone 206-880-7214
Phone 425-640-5500
