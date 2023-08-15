Back to school things to do: make sure vaccines are up to date

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

With the back-to-school season here, take a moment to make sure you and your family are up to date on your vaccines. 

A lot of things lapsed during the Covid pandemic, including childhood vaccinations.

Now is a great time to catch up and protect your family.

Visit the CDC site for a full schedule of child and adolescent immunization recommendations.

Consult with your health care provider about how many vaccines to get at one time and what costs may be involved.

Free and low cost vaccines are available locally at ICHS Shoreline and CHC Edmonds. 


Phone 425-640-5500


