Rock sale and kids' activities Sunday August 20, 2023 at Paramount School Park
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
In addition to rocks and gems for sale there will be activities for kids and presentations by club members.
The North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club is one of Seattle's largest and oldest rock clubs. Supporting over 200 members, the North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club's goal is to promote geologic exploration, education and outreach.
Seattle Rocks Facebook page here
