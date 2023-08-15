Rock sale and kids' activities Sunday August 20, 2023 at Paramount School Park

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club is holding their second annual summer Rock and Gem Sale at Paramount School Park in Shoreline on Sunday August 20, 2023 from 11am to 3pm. 


In addition to rocks and gems for sale there will be activities for kids and presentations by club members.

The North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club is one of Seattle's largest and oldest rock clubs. Supporting over 200 members, the North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club's goal is to promote geologic exploration, education and outreach.

