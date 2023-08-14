Reunion: Shoreline Class of 1963 golf tournament September 6, 2023 at Nile

Monday, August 14, 2023


SHORELINE HIGH SCHOOL
 CLASS OF 1963

60th REUNION GOLF OUTING
 4-PERSON GOLF SCRAMBLE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, September 6, 2023
The Nile Golf and Country Club
 Mountlake Terrace, WA
Registration/Putting Contest at  9:30, Tee-Off at 10:00 
  
Cost $63
This includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, box lunch &
 a chance to win some prizes! 

 Spouses welcome!!

Call, text or email Dan Washburn to sign up
 360-739-4856
washburn@windermere.com



