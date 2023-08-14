Reunion: Shoreline Class of 1963 golf tournament September 6, 2023 at Nile
Monday, August 14, 2023
SHORELINE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1963
60th REUNION GOLF OUTING
4-PERSON GOLF SCRAMBLE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
The Nile Golf and Country Club
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Registration/Putting Contest at 9:30, Tee-Off at 10:00
Cost $63
This includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, box lunch &
a chance to win some prizes!
Spouses welcome!!
Call, text or email Dan Washburn to sign up
360-739-4856
washburn@windermere.com
