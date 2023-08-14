Celebrate Shoreline coming up on Saturday, August 19

Monday, August 14, 2023


Celebrate Shoreline Festival
Saturday, August 19, 2023
12pm - 9pm

Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133

Celebrate Shoreline is the City's annual birthday celebration! The festival has multiple stages with live music and shows, a beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food, toy workshop, hands on activities and more!

This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities.

Celebrate Shoreline Sponsor and Food Vendor List

Festival Schedule
  • Festival Hours: 12:00 – 9:00 pm 
  • Family area open: 12:00 – 6:00 pm 
  • Main Stage Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm 
  • Family Stage Hours: 12:30 – 5:00 pm 
  • Beer Garden Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm
Main Stage Schedule – Emcee: Stitch Mitchell
  • Grupo Folklorico Nuestras Raices 1:00 - 2:15 pm
  • JHP Cultural & Diversity Legacy 2:30 - 3:45 pm
  • Monkees - Summer of Love 4:00 – 5:30 pm
  • Paperback Writer 6:00 – 7:15 pm
  • BroHamm 7:45 – 9:00pm


