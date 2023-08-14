Celebrate Shoreline coming up on Saturday, August 19
Monday, August 14, 2023
Saturday, August 19, 2023
12pm - 9pm
Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133
Celebrate Shoreline is the City's annual birthday celebration! The festival has multiple stages with live music and shows, a beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food, toy workshop, hands on activities and more!
This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities.
Celebrate Shoreline Sponsor and Food Vendor List
Festival Schedule
- Festival Hours: 12:00 – 9:00 pm
- Family area open: 12:00 – 6:00 pm
- Main Stage Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm
- Family Stage Hours: 12:30 – 5:00 pm
- Beer Garden Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm
Main Stage Schedule – Emcee: Stitch Mitchell
- Grupo Folklorico Nuestras Raices 1:00 - 2:15 pm
- JHP Cultural & Diversity Legacy 2:30 - 3:45 pm
- Monkees - Summer of Love 4:00 – 5:30 pm
- Paperback Writer 6:00 – 7:15 pm
- BroHamm 7:45 – 9:00pm
