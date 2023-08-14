Town and Country August recipe: Salmon Tacos with Corn Salsa

Photo courtesy Town and Country Market

Salmon Tacos with Corn Salsa





Everyone votes for taco night so let’s put a new one in the rotation! Fish tacos are light and bright and our recipe using salmon and corn salsa with cucumber and mango will make a regular appearance on your family’s menu.





These tacos are delicious using any fish such as rockfish, cod, halibut, or even shrimp.

Not a seafood lover? Try with chicken or beans.





Difficulty Level: Easy

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Yield: 4 Servings





INGREDIENTS





1 pound salmon

Olive oil

2 teaspoons chili lime or taco seasoning

2 ears fresh corn, kernels removed

½ red onion, diced

1 cup diced cucumber

1 mango, diced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 jalapeno, minced

1 lime, juiced

Salt

Corn or flour tortillas, toasted

Lime wedges for serving, optional

Sour cream or Mexican crema, optional





PREPARATION





STEP 1

Preheat oven to 400°F or grill to medium-high heat.





STEP 2

In a medium bowl mix together corn kernels, red onion, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime juice. Season with salt to taste. Set aside.





STEP 3

Season salmon with oil and seasoning. Bake or grill until just cooked, about 10-15 minutes.





STEP 4

Build tacos with toasted tortillas, chunks of cooked salmon, corn salsa, and crema if using. Serve with extra lime and enjoy!





OPTIONS

You can also add a layer of creamy refried black beans, avocado, shredded cabbage, or pickled jalapenos to your taco. Don’t forget your favorite hot sauce!















