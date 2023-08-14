Town and Country August recipe: Salmon Tacos with Corn Salsa
Monday, August 14, 2023
Everyone votes for taco night so let’s put a new one in the rotation! Fish tacos are light and bright and our recipe using salmon and corn salsa with cucumber and mango will make a regular appearance on your family’s menu.
These tacos are delicious using any fish such as rockfish, cod, halibut, or even shrimp.
Not a seafood lover? Try with chicken or beans.
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
INGREDIENTS
1 pound salmon
Olive oil
2 teaspoons chili lime or taco seasoning
2 ears fresh corn, kernels removed
½ red onion, diced
1 cup diced cucumber
1 mango, diced
¼ cup chopped cilantro
1 jalapeno, minced
1 lime, juiced
Salt
Corn or flour tortillas, toasted
Lime wedges for serving, optional
Sour cream or Mexican crema, optional
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Preheat oven to 400°F or grill to medium-high heat.
STEP 2
In a medium bowl mix together corn kernels, red onion, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime juice. Season with salt to taste. Set aside.
STEP 3
Season salmon with oil and seasoning. Bake or grill until just cooked, about 10-15 minutes.
STEP 4
Build tacos with toasted tortillas, chunks of cooked salmon, corn salsa, and crema if using. Serve with extra lime and enjoy!
OPTIONS
You can also add a layer of creamy refried black beans, avocado, shredded cabbage, or pickled jalapenos to your taco. Don’t forget your favorite hot sauce!
Town and Country Market Shoreline is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133. Open Daily 7am to 10pm 206-363-9226
