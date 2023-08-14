Free class for Young Gardeners: Fantastic Ferns on Saturday August 20, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023


Looking for a little something fun and educational to do with the kids? Join us in the Sky Greenhouse for a Young Gardener craft event next weekend!
 
"Ferns don't have crazy flowers or bright colors, but they're quite beautiful in their own right, easy to care for, and they've been around since the dinosaurs walked the earth! 

Come on in to Sky to craft your own clay fern amulet and learn more about these ancient plants!"
 
FREE EVENT. Please register here in advance so that we have enough materials available.



Posted by DKH at 1:36 AM
