Keep Calm and Solar On - free workshop Thursday in Kenmore
Monday, August 14, 2023
Thursday August 17, 2023, 6:00pm at The Hangar at Town Square 6728 NE 181st St in Kenmore
The Cities of Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Shoreline have partnered together to host a GO ELECTRIC! workshop series!
Each presentation in the series will help homeowners and renters find out about rebates available from the federal government. The Inflation Reduction Act provides tax rebates and tax credits for making climate friendly home improvements.
In the first session, learn from local contractors and neighbors how installing solar panels can save you money, add value to your home, and reduce your carbon emissions.
Learn about the upfront costs, discounts, and rebates available to you!
