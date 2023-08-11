Local election results as of Thursday August 10, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023

Photo courtesy King County Elections
Election results as of Thursday, August 10, 2023
 
Results will continue to be released until August 15, 2023, as mail in ballots continue to arrive and signature discrepancies are resolved.

Proposition No. 1 Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services levy renewal
Approved......291,345..... 71.59 % 
Rejected....... 115,595..... 28.41 %

Shoreline School District No. 412 Director District No. 4
Top two advance to November election

Sylvia Gil............8,138...... 55.13 %
Zack Stallings ....2,986...... 20.23 %
Hazim Ghanim.. 3,554...... 24.08 %
Write-in.................. 83......... 0.56 %

City of Lake Forest Park Council Position No. 6
Top two advance to November election

Paula Goode......... 1,969 52.02 %
Dustin Shaffer......... 840 22.19 %
Stephanie Angelis... 960 25.36 %
Write-in.................... 16... 0.42 %

Port of Seattle Commissioner Position No. 5
Top two advance to November election

Jesse Tam............ 97,334... 25.63 %
Fred Felleman... 214,669... 56.52 %
Todd Curtis ..........65,790 ..17.32 %
Write-in................. 1,999.... 0.53 %


