Local students named to dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis

ST LOUIS, Mo. (August 8, 2023) - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Audrey Brown is enrolled in the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Lara Isabel Marco Y Marquez is enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Olivia Rui is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

Samuel LoGerfo-Olsen is enrolled in the Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Alexis Suarez is enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Megan Suarez is enrolled in the Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.









