Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North Saturday, August 12, 2023



Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North

Saturday, August 12, from 9:30 - 12:30





On August 12, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.





We meet on the far NW side of the park, along N 155th St, west of the parking lot.





Bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and a snack. We will have tools on site to help with the projects.





Please share this invitation with others, and if you have any questions, please contact us at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com





All Are Welcome!







