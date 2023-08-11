Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North Saturday, August 12, 2023
Friday, August 11, 2023
Saturday, August 12, from 9:30 - 12:30
On August 12, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along N 155th St, west of the parking lot.
Bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and a snack. We will have tools on site to help with the projects.
Please share this invitation with others, and if you have any questions, please contact us at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com
All Are Welcome!
