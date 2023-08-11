Shoreline Park Stewardship Work Party could use a few good hands on the 27th

Shoreline Park photo by Sara Cammeresi

Shoreline Park gardening party

Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 10am to noon

Sara Cammeresi reports that at previous gardening events in Shoreline Park they have removed a lot of invasive blackberry and ivy.





Now they really need some volunteers to help move arborist wood chips to mulch those areas!





They can provide gloves and some tools, but would welcome another sturdy wheelbarrow and mulch-moving shovels or forks.





