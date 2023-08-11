Shoreline Park Stewardship Work Party could use a few good hands on the 27th

Friday, August 11, 2023


Shoreline Park photo by Sara Cammeresi

Shoreline Park gardening party
Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 10am to noon

Sara Cammeresi reports that at previous gardening events in Shoreline Park they have removed a lot of invasive blackberry and ivy.

Now they really need some volunteers to help move arborist wood chips to mulch those areas! 

They can provide gloves and some tools, but would welcome another sturdy wheelbarrow and mulch-moving shovels or forks.



Posted by DKH at 2:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  