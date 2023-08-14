DeWayne Vernon Higbee 1951 - 2023

DeWayne Vernon Higbee

July 25, 1951 - July 14, 2023 The world bids farewell to a master of his craft, DeWayne Vernon Higbee, who took his final bow peacefully at home. The world bids farewell to a master of his craft, DeWayne Vernon Higbee, who took his final bow peacefully at home.





DeWayne was born to Royal and Vera Higbee and graduated from Shoreline High School before joining the Army Reserves. Later he became a Journeyman Bricklayer at the early age of 21.





He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Darrell - with whom he shared mastering the art of bricklaying. Yet, his life remained rich with the love of his dear wife, Nancy, and siblings Jenell and Terry.





His legacy further thrives in his beloved children: Brandon (Maren), Jennifer (Adam), Carleigh (Mike), Spencer (Ashtyn) and the joyous laughter of his grandchildren, Iris, Scarlett, and Olivia.



DeWayne crafted a legacy as sturdy as the bricks he laid and as enduring as the relationships he forged. His touch is evident from his formative years alongside his father and brother to the many editices that grace the Seattle landscape.





None shines brighter than the graduation wall at Lakeside High School - a testimony to every dream embarked upon by its graduates. Passing down the family tradition he taught his son Brandon and nephew Travis, along with other cherished proteges, ensuring his imprint on the heart of Seattle for generations to come.



DeWayne’s life was more than bricks and mortar. His life was beyond the structures he created with the signature “Perfection in your best interest” but in the moments he cherished with family and friends.





Wrapping up a day with a martini in hand, its three olives symbolizing health, wealth and happiness, a toast to a life well lived.



In DeWayne’s memory and in place of flowers, donations may be made to



In DeWayne’s memory and in place of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Harvest



