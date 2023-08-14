DeWayne Vernon Higbee 1951 - 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023

DeWayne Vernon Higbee
July 25, 1951 - July 14, 2023
The world bids farewell to a master of his craft, DeWayne Vernon Higbee, who took his final bow peacefully at home. 

DeWayne was born to Royal and Vera Higbee and graduated from Shoreline High School before joining the Army Reserves. Later he became a Journeyman Bricklayer at the early age of 21.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Darrell - with whom he shared mastering the art of bricklaying. Yet, his life remained rich with the love of his dear wife, Nancy, and siblings Jenell and Terry. 

His legacy further thrives in his beloved children: Brandon (Maren), Jennifer (Adam), Carleigh (Mike), Spencer (Ashtyn) and the joyous laughter of his grandchildren, Iris, Scarlett, and Olivia.

DeWayne crafted a legacy as sturdy as the bricks he laid and as enduring as the relationships he forged. His touch is evident from his formative years alongside his father and brother to the many editices that grace the Seattle landscape. 

None shines brighter than the graduation wall at Lakeside High School - a testimony to every dream embarked upon by its graduates. Passing down the family tradition he taught his son Brandon and nephew Travis, along with other cherished proteges, ensuring his imprint on the heart of Seattle for generations to come.

DeWayne’s life was more than bricks and mortar. His life was beyond the structures he created with the signature “Perfection in your best interest” but in the moments he cherished with family and friends. 

Wrapping up a day with a martini in hand, its three olives symbolizing health, wealth and happiness, a toast to a life well lived.

In DeWayne’s memory and in place of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Harvest.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on August 26, 2023 at Lakeside High School, 14050 1st Ave NE, Seattle, WA


Posted by DKH at 3:40 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  